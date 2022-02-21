Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.15. Alkermes reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.08. 2,041,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,812. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 620,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,968,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after acquiring an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $13,171,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

