Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.520-$3.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.