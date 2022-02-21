Datamine FLUX Hits Market Capitalization of $304,569.92 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $304,569.92 and approximately $2,392.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.07 or 0.06965877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,415.08 or 0.99512040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050976 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,140,654 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

