Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.090-$6.390 EPS.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average is $160.01. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.00.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

