Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce $4.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.48 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.55. 3,351,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,094. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after buying an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

