QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.59 Billion

Brokerages predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report sales of $10.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.52 billion and the highest is $10.66 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $7.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $42.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.87 billion to $43.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $48.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $167.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,591,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,782,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $187.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

