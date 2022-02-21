$63.90 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post $63.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.85 million and the highest is $68.94 million. Radius Health posted sales of $62.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $225.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.43 million to $233.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $267.18 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $299.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radius Health.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 560,691 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Radius Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Radius Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Radius Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

Shares of Radius Health stock remained flat at $$6.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. 561,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,147. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $328.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $26.16.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

