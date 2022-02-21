Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BCOV has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 495,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,932. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 49.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 333,309 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

