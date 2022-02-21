Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.100-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.06. The company had a trading volume of 196,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. Masonite International has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Masonite International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

