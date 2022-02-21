Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce sales of $294.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.90 million and the highest is $301.50 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $246.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. 373,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,500. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

In related news, CAO Todd Staub acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $905,323. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,221,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,383,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

