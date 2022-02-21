Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Align Technology posted earnings of $2.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $12.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.79 to $13.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $16.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $498.65. 645,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,203. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $432.09 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.77.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

