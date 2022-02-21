Brokerages Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CFR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.70. 257,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,826. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.83. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

