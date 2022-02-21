Smartshare (SSP) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $277,753.33 and $18,734.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00065838 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

