Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

ASUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Asure Software by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Asure Software by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 54,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 120,937 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 105,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,153. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

