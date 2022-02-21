National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $59.68. 614,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $44.84 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

