Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Nordstrom posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 395.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

JWN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,098,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

