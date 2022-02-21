Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.200-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.97. 2,170,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,738. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $239.50 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.69 and a 200 day moving average of $282.45.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.82.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. SG3 Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

