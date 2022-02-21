Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Announce $4.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings per share of $4.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.85 and the lowest is $4.84. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $4.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $15.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $19.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $14.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $174.95. 465,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $126.42 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.