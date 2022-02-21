iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.60 million.iMedia Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.150-$-1.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on IMBI. DA Davidson upped their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Shares of IMBI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 44,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.93. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $152.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

In related news, Director Landel C. Hobbs bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMBI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 57,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.