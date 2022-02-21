$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $3.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $11.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NYSE WLK traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $107.45. 1,059,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,476. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $110.94.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8,149.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,163 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $8,111,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

