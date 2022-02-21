Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of CALM traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $42.71. 687,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.94 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,123 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,952,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

