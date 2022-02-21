Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSTL shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 667,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 546.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTL traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.44. 135,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,029. The company has a market cap of $238.61 million, a P/E ratio of 158.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2275 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.