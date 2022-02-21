Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.79. 12,376,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

