Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $41.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,052.03. 3,180,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,194.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,332.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

