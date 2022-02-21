Zacks: Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report sales of $692.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $701.71 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $348.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,653 shares during the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after acquiring an additional 977,601 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,992,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,772,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

