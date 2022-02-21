Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after buying an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $160.36. 3,921,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

