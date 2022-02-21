BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $239,433.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00004219 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 62% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,173.27 or 0.99938178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023873 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002330 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00356466 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,046 coins and its circulating supply is 894,258 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

