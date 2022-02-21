The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 45.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $1,384,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 191.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $46,129,000 after buying an additional 476,803 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 103,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.2% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,785,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,718,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

