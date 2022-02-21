Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 million-$4 million.

NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 63,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,076. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $123.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on IVAC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intevac by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

