Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.62. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Victoria’s Secret.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.91. 1,430,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

