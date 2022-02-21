Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $2.65. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Victoria’s Secret.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSCO traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,635. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

