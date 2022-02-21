Dimecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $330.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $330.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00122250 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

