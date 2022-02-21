RAMP (RAMP) Market Cap Reaches $39.40 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 16% against the dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $39.40 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00037350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00107631 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 426,230,572 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

