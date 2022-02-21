AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.000-$14.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $144.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,585,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $147.22.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.