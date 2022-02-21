Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $79.15. 3,557,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,362. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

D has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.78.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

