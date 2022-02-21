EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,912 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $133.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,691,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,152. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

