Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.110-$5.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $79.57. 565,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $82.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.21%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.
