Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,012 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

T stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. 47,277,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,235,719. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

