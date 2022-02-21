Brokerages Expect Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Astronics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Astronics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Astronics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

ATRO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.93. 141,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. Astronics has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $438.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Astronics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,537,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,593 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 112.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 636,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 106.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 463,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

