$364.30 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report $364.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.00 million and the highest is $369.90 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $360.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PKOH stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.04. 30,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.70 million, a P/E ratio of -131.08 and a beta of 1.17. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -384.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

