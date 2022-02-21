Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to post sales of $111.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $115.42 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $95.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $428.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.80 million to $432.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $467.46 million, with estimates ranging from $454.40 million to $473.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $39,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $776,287.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,995 shares of company stock worth $2,553,478 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. 820,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,935. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $27.36.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.