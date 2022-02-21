$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.42. 5,661,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350,338. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

