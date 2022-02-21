Gala (GALA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.70 Billion

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $1.44 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00037421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00107660 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.