Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cadiz.

Get Cadiz alerts:

In related news, Director Keith Brackpool acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cadiz by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

CDZI traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.26. 25,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,924. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadiz (CDZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.