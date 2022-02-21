Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.67.

MANH traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day moving average is $154.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,646,000 after buying an additional 45,129 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 52,828 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

