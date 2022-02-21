Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.05 million.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.67.
MANH traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day moving average is $154.60.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,646,000 after buying an additional 45,129 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 52,828 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
