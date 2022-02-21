salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lessened by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 0.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $45,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 247,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,335,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,691,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,529. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $195.79 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

