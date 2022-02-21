-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Motus GI posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 300,696 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 541.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

