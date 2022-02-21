Alchemix (ALCX) Price Tops $136.57 on Top Exchanges

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $136.57 or 0.00358151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemix has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $153.17 million and $4.93 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00037481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00107672 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,357,560 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,623 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

