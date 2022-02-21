Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SON. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SON traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 915,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,503. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

