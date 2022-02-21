Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.03). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

SOI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.42. 4,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,732. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

